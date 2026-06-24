Takeoff's Parents Fight Over Who Should Receive Wrongful Death Settlement Money

An unfortunate legal battle has been ignited between Takeoff's parents, Titania Davenport and Kenneth Ball. The legal battle stems from a wrongful death lawsuit that Davenport filed in the state of Texas following her son's death.
Davenport won the wrongful death lawsuit, and now, Ball is claiming that he is entitled to half of the money, according to TMZ. The settlement amount is not known, although Davenport argues that Ball should not receive the same amount as her.
Ball is trying to have this dispute play out in Texas, while Davenport hopes to move the case to Georgia. At press time, the judge has yet to make a decision. What we do know, however, is that Davenport argues Ball was not in Takeoff's life, and therefore shouldn't receive an equal share of the settlement.
Davenport says Ball offered "negligible financial support and effectively no emotional support to his son." Furthermore, Davenport says she was a single parent to Takeoff and was the one who supported him financially and emotionally as he pursued a music career.
Takeoff's Parents Ignite Legal Battle
Ball does not believe his absence should matter, and that half of the money should be coming to him regardless. Ultimately, it is a difficult case, and one that will have to be figured out in the months to come.
Meanwhile, Patrick Xavier Clark, the man charged with killing Takeoff, is set to go on trial later this year.
This remains a developing story.