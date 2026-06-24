Takeoff's Parents Fight Over Who Should Receive Wrongful Death Settlement Money

Takeoff's mom, Titania Davenport, won a wrongful death lawsuit in Texas, and now, the rapper's father wants a piece of the pie.

Ball does not believe his absence should matter, and that half of the money should be coming to him regardless. Ultimately, it is a difficult case, and one that will have to be figured out in the months to come.

Ball is trying to have this dispute play out in Texas, while Davenport hopes to move the case to Georgia. At press time, the judge has yet to make a decision. What we do know, however, is that Davenport argues Ball was not in Takeoff's life, and therefore shouldn't receive an equal share of the settlement.

Davenport won the wrongful death lawsuit, and now, Ball is claiming that he is entitled to half of the money, according to TMZ . The settlement amount is not known, although Davenport argues that Ball should not receive the same amount as her.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!