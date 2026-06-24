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Takeoff's Parents Fight Over Who Should Receive Wrongful Death Settlement Money
Takeoff's mom, Titania Davenport, won a wrongful death lawsuit in Texas, and now, the rapper's father wants a piece of the pie.
By
Alexander Cole
June 24, 2026