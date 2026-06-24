Breathe - Song by Masego

Masego just delivered a buttery smooth new track, "Breathe," which just so happens to contain a Ne-Yo interpolation.

Don't make an ass of yourself, just be without assumptions We can be above service, skip to the meat, ask questions I ain't got no book for you to read, film for you to see Way beneath the scars, I got more heart than you beliеve

Masego has become a mainstay in the world of R&B and Soul. Fans are always looking forward to new music, and recently, he delivered with his new single, "Breathe." This is a gorgeous track that showcases Masego's phenomenal singing ability. He engages in some interesting tropes throughout the song, and even offers an interpolation of Ne-Yo 's "Closer" on the post-chorus. It's a catchy track bolstered by a layered instrumental that complements the singer's voice. Hopefully, an album is on the horizon.

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