Breathe - Song by Masego

Masego has become a mainstay in the world of R&B and Soul. Fans are always looking forward to new music, and recently, he delivered with his new single, "Breathe." This is a gorgeous track that showcases Masego's phenomenal singing ability. He engages in some interesting tropes throughout the song, and even offers an interpolation of Ne-Yo's "Closer" on the post-chorus. It's a catchy track bolstered by a layered instrumental that complements the singer's voice. Hopefully, an album is on the horizon.
Release Date: June 19, 2026
Genre: R&B, Soul
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Breathe
Don't make an ass of yourself, just be without assumptions
We can be above service, skip to the meat, ask questions
I ain't got no book for you to read, film for you to see
Way beneath the scars, I got more heart than you beliеve