Baby Steps - Song by Quadeca

BY Alexander Cole
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baby-steps baby-steps
Quadeca has returned with his lovely new single, "Baby Steps," which comes off his upcoming project, "life 1."

Quadeca remains an artist who has had a cult following over the years. Starting as a YouTuber and then transitioning to music, he has received critical acclaim as of late. With his latest project, life 1, Quadeca is looking to showcase his musical and life evolution. On Tuesday, he dropped off the single "Baby Steps," which is a mix of hip-hop, indie rock, and even folk music. This genre-bending sound works for the most part, especially as the song crescendos in its final moments.

Release Date: June 23, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop, Indie, Folk

Album: life 1

Quotable Lyrics from Baby Steps

The baby don't like his shoes
Or looking at me in the eye
That baby don't like the view
He's looking at the rest of his life, uh

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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