Baby Steps - Song by Quadeca

Quadeca remains an artist who has had a cult following over the years. Starting as a YouTuber and then transitioning to music, he has received critical acclaim as of late. With his latest project, life 1, Quadeca is looking to showcase his musical and life evolution. On Tuesday, he dropped off the single "Baby Steps," which is a mix of hip-hop, indie rock, and even folk music. This genre-bending sound works for the most part, especially as the song crescendos in its final moments.
Release Date: June 23, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop, Indie, Folk
Album: life 1
Quotable Lyrics from Baby Steps
The baby don't like his shoes
Or looking at me in the eye
That baby don't like the view
He's looking at the rest of his life, uh