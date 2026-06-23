Sexyy Red Sues Security Guard For Over $500K Following Robbery At Mother's Birthday Retreat

Sexyy Red has launched a hefty lawsuit against Carl Thompson, who previously sued the rapper for unpaid wages.

As it turns out, this is technically a countersuit. Back in August of last year, the security guard sued Sexyy Red for alleged unpaid wages. He says he was hired in May 2023 to be her personal security guard at a rate of $180K per year. By December of 2024, he had only received 204K, which meant he should have had an extra $80K. Thompson was suing for those remaining wages.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!