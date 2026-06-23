Sexyy Red Sues Security Guard For Over $500K Following Robbery At Mother's Birthday Retreat

Sexyy Red is in the midst of suing her former security guard for over $500,000, according to TMZ. The lawsuit stems from an alleged robbery that took place during a birthday retreat for the rapper's mother on January 12, 2025.
The artist claims she put Carl Thompson in charge of the venue. However, during the party, a door was left open, which allowed a burglar to sneak in and secure a lucrative haul. They allegedly stole $500K worth of handbags and jewelry.
Sexyy Red is pinning the blame on Thompson, alleging that the burglary took place not long after he left the property. The rapper also claims he was the last person to do so.
Sexyy Red Blames Security Guard for Robbery
As it turns out, this is technically a countersuit. Back in August of last year, the security guard sued Sexyy Red for alleged unpaid wages. He says he was hired in May 2023 to be her personal security guard at a rate of $180K per year. By December of 2024, he had only received 204K, which meant he should have had an extra $80K. Thompson was suing for those remaining wages.
The artist says that Thompson's allegations of being underpaid are simply untrue. This was ultimately the catalyst for her subsequently blaming Thompson for the burglary from January of last year.
At this time, the case remains ongoing. A suspect was never arrested in the burglary, and the lawsuits are still going through the courts. This is a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for updates.