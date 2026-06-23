Sexyy Red Sues Security Guard For Over $500K Following Robbery At Mother's Birthday Retreat

BY Alexander Cole
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PHILADELPHIA, PA - JUNE 1: Rapper, Sexyy Red, performs during Day 1 of the Roots Picnic festival 2024, in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Brandon Laws/HotNewHipHop)
Sexyy Red has launched a hefty lawsuit against Carl Thompson, who previously sued the rapper for unpaid wages.

Sexyy Red is in the midst of suing her former security guard for over $500,000, according to TMZ. The lawsuit stems from an alleged robbery that took place during a birthday retreat for the rapper's mother on January 12, 2025.

The artist claims she put Carl Thompson in charge of the venue. However, during the party, a door was left open, which allowed a burglar to sneak in and secure a lucrative haul. They allegedly stole $500K worth of handbags and jewelry.

Sexyy Red is pinning the blame on Thompson, alleging that the burglary took place not long after he left the property. The rapper also claims he was the last person to do so.

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Sexyy Red Blames Security Guard for Robbery

As it turns out, this is technically a countersuit. Back in August of last year, the security guard sued Sexyy Red for alleged unpaid wages. He says he was hired in May 2023 to be her personal security guard at a rate of $180K per year. By December of 2024, he had only received 204K, which meant he should have had an extra $80K. Thompson was suing for those remaining wages.

The artist says that Thompson's allegations of being underpaid are simply untrue. This was ultimately the catalyst for her subsequently blaming Thompson for the burglary from January of last year.

At this time, the case remains ongoing. A suspect was never arrested in the burglary, and the lawsuits are still going through the courts. This is a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for updates.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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