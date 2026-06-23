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Sexyy Red Sues Security Guard For Over $500K Following Robbery At Mother's Birthday Retreat
Sexyy Red has launched a hefty lawsuit against Carl Thompson, who previously sued the rapper for unpaid wages.
By
Alexander Cole
June 23, 2026