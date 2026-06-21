Like Father Like Daughter – Song by The Game, Cool & Dre, and Travis Barker feat. Cali Dream

Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there, including The Game. He chose to celebrate with the new song "Like Father Like Daughter" featuring his daughter Cali Dream. Over glossy, tender, and funky production from Cool & Dre and Travis Barker, plus a Gil Scott-Heron sample, Chuck Taylor raps about his dedication to his daughter and the special bond and history they share. Towards the end of the song, they both share what they love about each other. Overall, it's a very sweet song with some compelling lyricism. It's the perfect cut to play this Father's Day, and a heartwarming one to share with the family. The title also harkens back to The Documentary's "Like Father, Like Son" with Busta Rhymes, which is a neat detail.
Release Date: June 21, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Like Father Like Daughter
You're the only soft thing about me,
I'm trying to stay alive so you don't walk the aisle without me,
Graduate from college, then I'ma give you the house keys,
And after that, I'ma take my talents to South Beach