Like Father Like Daughter – Song by The Game, Cool & Dre, and Travis Barker feat. Cali Dream

The Game's "Like Father Like Daughter" with Cool & Dre, Travis Barker, and his daughter Cali Dream is a sweet song for this Father's Day.

You're the only soft thing about me, I'm trying to stay alive so you don't walk the aisle without me, Graduate from college, then I'ma give you the house keys, And after that, I'ma take my talents to South Beach

Happy Father 's Day to all the dads out there, including The Game . He chose to celebrate with the new song "Like Father Like Daughter" featuring his daughter Cali Dream. Over glossy, tender, and funky production from Cool & Dre and Travis Barker , plus a Gil Scott-Heron sample, Chuck Taylor raps about his dedication to his daughter and the special bond and history they share. Towards the end of the song, they both share what they love about each other. Overall, it's a very sweet song with some compelling lyricism. It's the perfect cut to play this Father's Day, and a heartwarming one to share with the family. The title also harkens back to The Documentary's "Like Father, Like Son" with Busta Rhymes , which is a neat detail.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.