Layderr - Song by Bay Swag featuring G Herbo

Bay Swag and G Herbo have teamed up for a haunting and murderous sounding new single called "Layderr."

Pluto say young Bay his prodigy, I gotta do it I just hit the Yams for three days, had the fountain blue When my bitches mad, I spend that shit, that powder do it I'm so burnt out, ain't no more Fanta, so I Mountain Dew it

Bay Swag and G Herbo have collaborated in the past. Fans have always enjoyed these collabs, so it only makes sense that they would want to run it back with one another. That is exactly what they did on Friday, with their latest song, "Layderr." The production on this track is incredibly haunting, and it has a horror movie quality to it. Bay Swag and G Herbo match that energy perfectly. Bay Swag, in particular, kills this beat in the best way possible. Overall, it is a dope track, and it features yet another solid feature verse from Herbo.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!