Layderr - Song by Bay Swag featuring G Herbo

Bay Swag and G Herbo have collaborated in the past. Fans have always enjoyed these collabs, so it only makes sense that they would want to run it back with one another. That is exactly what they did on Friday, with their latest song, "Layderr." The production on this track is incredibly haunting, and it has a horror movie quality to it. Bay Swag and G Herbo match that energy perfectly. Bay Swag, in particular, kills this beat in the best way possible. Overall, it is a dope track, and it features yet another solid feature verse from Herbo.
Release Date: June 19, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Layderr
Pluto say young Bay his prodigy, I gotta do it
I just hit the Yams for three days, had the fountain blue
When my bitches mad, I spend that shit, that powder do it
I'm so burnt out, ain't no more Fanta, so I Mountain Dew it