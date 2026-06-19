KILLOFFSEASON - Song by Smoke DZA, Westside Gunn, & Curren$y featuring Max B

BY Alexander Cole
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killoffseason killoffseason
Smoke DZA, Westside Gunn, Curren$y, and Max B have teamed up for a solid posse cut, called "KILLOFFSEASON."

Smoke DZA, Westside Gunn, Curren$y, and Max B have come through with a dope collaboration on Friday, "KILLOFFSEASON." Everyone gets their time to shine on this song, and we're sure fans will be debating who had the best verse. Each artist brings their own unique style to the table, and it culminates in a track that displays a solid amount of chemistry. If this is the kind of hip-hop you're into, this is a collaboration you will want to tap in on. Overall, we're just happy to see legends collaborating like this in 2026.

Release Date: June 19, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics from KILLOFFSEASON

The money in the safe, the car from outer space, the weed smoke blacked my face
But these hoes can't see me anyway, watch me escape, textbook, getaway
Castle Crook, stashin' what we took, bitch, we made it
See me stylin' in the look book, bitch, who famous?

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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