KILLOFFSEASON - Song by Smoke DZA, Westside Gunn, & Curren$y featuring Max B

Smoke DZA, Westside Gunn, Curren$y, and Max B have come through with a dope collaboration on Friday, "KILLOFFSEASON." Everyone gets their time to shine on this song, and we're sure fans will be debating who had the best verse. Each artist brings their own unique style to the table, and it culminates in a track that displays a solid amount of chemistry. If this is the kind of hip-hop you're into, this is a collaboration you will want to tap in on. Overall, we're just happy to see legends collaborating like this in 2026.
Release Date: June 19, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from KILLOFFSEASON
The money in the safe, the car from outer space, the weed smoke blacked my face
But these hoes can't see me anyway, watch me escape, textbook, getaway
Castle Crook, stashin' what we took, bitch, we made it
See me stylin' in the look book, bitch, who famous?