Is It Love - Song by Tyla

Tyla is going full speed ahead with her new album, "A*POP," and on Friday, we got one of the album's singles, "Is It Love."

Ain’t an option, you can't pick and choose I'm the only one that light up your mood You already know you're nothing like your friends You're the one out that crew, that's the truth

Tyla has become an international superstar over the past few years, and she is certainly someone who knows how to construct a hit. That is the case, once again, with her new single, "Is It Love." This track is going to be on her upcoming album, A*POP. The song has an undeniable pop influence, and the catchiness of the hook is enough to propel it close to the top of the charts. Tyla's vocals soar over the production, which includes guitars and some atmospheric synths. If you are a fan of this version of Tyla, then you will love the new direction.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!