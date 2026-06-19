Is It Love - Song by Tyla

Tyla has become an international superstar over the past few years, and she is certainly someone who knows how to construct a hit. That is the case, once again, with her new single, "Is It Love." This track is going to be on her upcoming album, A*POP. The song has an undeniable pop influence, and the catchiness of the hook is enough to propel it close to the top of the charts. Tyla's vocals soar over the production, which includes guitars and some atmospheric synths. If you are a fan of this version of Tyla, then you will love the new direction.
Release Date: June 19, 2026
Genre: Pop
Album: A*POP
Quotable Lyrics from Is It Love
Ain’t an option, you can't pick and choose
I'm the only one that light up your mood
You already know you're nothing like your friends
You're the one out that crew, that's the truth