The Statue Of A Fool - EP by Fimiguerrero

Fimiguerrero is becoming one of the most popular artists in the UK underground, and now, he is back with a fresh EP.

Fimiguerrero is a staple of UK Rap right now, especially within the underground scene. He has been associated with the likes of Lancey Foux, fakemink, EsDeeKid, and many others. On Wednesday, he dropped off a new, eight-track EP called The Statue Of A Fool. It is a short project, albeit one that makes a strong statement. The production throughout the album is revelatory. Meanwhile, we get some solid features from Bassvictim and fakemink. If this is your kind of rap, then definitely give the project a listen.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!