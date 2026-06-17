The Statue Of A Fool - EP by Fimiguerrero

Fimiguerrero is a staple of UK Rap right now, especially within the underground scene. He has been associated with the likes of Lancey Foux, fakemink, EsDeeKid, and many others. On Wednesday, he dropped off a new, eight-track EP called The Statue Of A Fool. It is a short project, albeit one that makes a strong statement. The production throughout the album is revelatory. Meanwhile, we get some solid features from Bassvictim and fakemink. If this is your kind of rap, then definitely give the project a listen.
Release Date: June 17, 2026
Genre: UK Rap
Tracklist for The Statue Of A Fool
- Me Again
- Loser
- Good Girl
- Cocaina
- Dutty ft. Bassvictim
- Skywalker ft. fakemink
- Mind The Gap
- Don't Leave Me