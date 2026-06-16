DMX's Ex-Wife Defends Son After He Called Out Rapper's Fiancé At Ceremony

BY Erika Marie
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DMX In Concert - New York, New York
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 27: Rapper DMX performs in concert at B.B. King Blues Club &amp; Grill on March 27, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)
DMX was honored with a street sign in Yonkers, but his son, Xavier, didn't appreciate his mother, Tashera, being excluded from the stage.

It's hard to believe that DMX has been gone for five years, but his legacy lives on through his family, friends, and fans. Recently, his loved ones and supporters gathered together to honor DMX in his hometown of Yonkers, New York. Last Friday (June 12), the rapper was celebrated with his own street, Earl "DMX" Simmons Way, and while most of the ceremony went off without a hitch, a brief moment of tension exposed familial rifts.

In a video circulating online, DMX's family and friends are seen on stage, where they said a few words in his honor. However, when his eldest son, Xavier Simmons, took to the microphone, he made it clear that his mother, DMX's ex-wife of 15 years, Tashera Simmons, should be standing with them. It's suggested that Tashera and Xavier's siblings weren't invited to be on stage with everyone else. Then, Xavier called out DMX's former fiancée and mother to his son, Exodus, Desiree Lindstrom, for keeping Tashera at a distance.

Read More: DMX Estate Denies Authorization Of Planned Posthumous Ordination Ceremony

Xavier Simmons Stands Up For His Mother

In a clip uploaded by AllHipHop, Xavier says, “There is absolutely no way that you will close this ceremony, and we will not hear from his original entire family.” He then asks Tashera and his siblings to come to the stage, where he notes that his mother was instrumental in having the street renamed in DMX's honor. The mood shifted when he mentioned Desiree, alleging that she had deliberately kept some family members away and telling her that she "behaved dishonorably." It's said the microphone was silenced shortly after.

Later, on social media, Tashera addressed the controversy and stood by her son's actions. “Did my son expose these devils? They’ve been exposed. Y’all know DMX. Y’all know Tashera," she said. "We built the DMX legacy together. There is no X without Tashera. The fact that they came to my hometown and did not want us to be recognized. I’mma let y’all sit with that one.”

Check out AllHipHop's video of the tense moment below, along with Tashera's follow-up message.

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About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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