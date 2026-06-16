DMX's Ex-Wife Defends Son After He Called Out Rapper's Fiancé At Ceremony

It's hard to believe that DMX has been gone for five years, but his legacy lives on through his family, friends, and fans. Recently, his loved ones and supporters gathered together to honor DMX in his hometown of Yonkers, New York. Last Friday (June 12), the rapper was celebrated with his own street, Earl "DMX" Simmons Way, and while most of the ceremony went off without a hitch, a brief moment of tension exposed familial rifts.

In a video circulating online, DMX's family and friends are seen on stage, where they said a few words in his honor. However, when his eldest son, Xavier Simmons, took to the microphone, he made it clear that his mother, DMX's ex-wife of 15 years, Tashera Simmons, should be standing with them. It's suggested that Tashera and Xavier's siblings weren't invited to be on stage with everyone else. Then, Xavier called out DMX's former fiancée and mother to his son, Exodus, Desiree Lindstrom, for keeping Tashera at a distance.

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Xavier Simmons Stands Up For His Mother

In a clip uploaded by AllHipHop, Xavier says, “There is absolutely no way that you will close this ceremony, and we will not hear from his original entire family.” He then asks Tashera and his siblings to come to the stage, where he notes that his mother was instrumental in having the street renamed in DMX's honor. The mood shifted when he mentioned Desiree, alleging that she had deliberately kept some family members away and telling her that she "behaved dishonorably." It's said the microphone was silenced shortly after.

Later, on social media, Tashera addressed the controversy and stood by her son's actions. “Did my son expose these devils? They’ve been exposed. Y’all know DMX. Y’all know Tashera," she said. "We built the DMX legacy together. There is no X without Tashera. The fact that they came to my hometown and did not want us to be recognized. I’mma let y’all sit with that one.”