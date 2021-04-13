Desiree Lindstrom
- Pop CultureDMX's Fiancée Desiree Lindstrom Reveals Their Son Exodus Has Stage 3 Kidney DiseaseShe offered on the five-year-old's health and hopes to bring awareness to the disease.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsDMX's Fiancée Desiree Lindstrom On Rapper's Death: "My Life Changed So Fast"Lindstrom appeared on "It's Tricky With Raquel Harper" where she discussed how she and Exodus have been coping with life after X.By Hayley Hynes
- GramDMX's Girlfriend Desiree Says Son Asks To "Be With Daddy & God In Heaven"She wrote that she is heartbroken to see just how much their son misses the late rapper.By Erika Marie
- GramDMX's Fiancée Shares Heartfelt Father's Day PostDesiree Lindstrom shares an adorable video of DMX and their son Exodus for Father's Day. By Aron A.
- MusicDMX's Family Members Battle For Control Over His Estate: ReportDMX's fiancée Desiree Lindstrom, and X's children are petitioning to become the administrators of the late rapper's estate. By Aron A.
- GramDMX's Fiancée & Son Visit His Resting Place For Mother's DayDesiree Lindstrom shares a few words on her first Mother's Day without DMX. By Aron A.
- MusicDMX's Fiancée Says She's Lost Without HimDMX's fiancée Desiree Lindstrom shares a heartbreaking message following the rapper's funeral.By Alex Zidel
- GramDMX's Fiancée Shares Heartfelt Update Ahead Of Barclays Center MemorialDMX's fiancée, Desiree Lindstrom, shared an emotional update ahead of X's public memorial at Brooklyn's Barclays Center.By Cole Blake
- GramDMX's Fiancée Pens Emotional Tribute: "Truly My Everything"Desiree Lindstrom reflects on the first time she met DMX in an emotional tribute. By Aron A.
- GramDMX's Fiancée Gets Tribute Tattoo Done By "Black Ink Crew" ArtistDesiree Lindstrom & DMX reportedly share a four-year-old son.By Erika Marie