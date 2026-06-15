Keke Palmer & Sean Evans' Dinner Date Has The Internet In Shambles

Over the past couple of years, Sean Evans has been forthcoming about his crush on Keke Palmer. A few years ago, he interviewed Palmer on Hot Ones, which is where his crush first blossomed. Subsequently, Evans first admitted to the crush on Chicken Shop Date.

Since that time, Keke Palmer has been teasing Evans. The two did another Hot Ones together, and they have appeared in some other lighthearted videos. In fact, Palmer surprised Evans with a kiss one time, which led to fans remarking about their natural chemistry.

Over the weekend, the rumors surrounding Palmer and Evans broke new ground. This is because the two were spotted on a dinner date, engrossed in conversation.

Keke Palmer & Sean Evans Get Close

Of course, anyone could simply make the case that these two are just friends and wanted to enjoy a meal with one another. However, this is the internet we are talking about here. People are naturally going to be messy, and they are naturally going to want to weigh in with their own two cents. For some, it is a lot more fun to speculate than to wait and sit around for more facts.

Social Media Reacts

In the tweets below, you can see how fans felt about the recent dinner date. For the most part, fans found it quite charming, noting that Evans and Palmer make a cute couple. Others felt as though they saw this coming from a mile away. Moreover, there is a small minority of people who think that they have been dating for months and are finally soft-launching their relationship.