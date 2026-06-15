Keke Palmer & Sean Evans' Dinner Date Has The Internet In Shambles

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Formula One: Miami Grand Prix
May 5, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; American actor Keke Palmer poses before the Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Sean Evans has been professing his crush on Keke Palmer for some time now, and over the weekend, they had themselves a date.

Over the past couple of years, Sean Evans has been forthcoming about his crush on Keke Palmer. A few years ago, he interviewed Palmer on Hot Ones, which is where his crush first blossomed. Subsequently, Evans first admitted to the crush on Chicken Shop Date.

Since that time, Keke Palmer has been teasing Evans. The two did another Hot Ones together, and they have appeared in some other lighthearted videos. In fact, Palmer surprised Evans with a kiss one time, which led to fans remarking about their natural chemistry.

Over the weekend, the rumors surrounding Palmer and Evans broke new ground. This is because the two were spotted on a dinner date, engrossed in conversation.

Read More: The 10 Rarest Sneakers In Chris Brown's Collection

Keke Palmer & Sean Evans Get Close

Of course, anyone could simply make the case that these two are just friends and wanted to enjoy a meal with one another. However, this is the internet we are talking about here. People are naturally going to be messy, and they are naturally going to want to weigh in with their own two cents. For some, it is a lot more fun to speculate than to wait and sit around for more facts.

Read More: The 10 Best Air Jordans for Drake’s "ICEMAN" Era, Ranked

Social Media Reacts

In the tweets below, you can see how fans felt about the recent dinner date. For the most part, fans found it quite charming, noting that Evans and Palmer make a cute couple. Others felt as though they saw this coming from a mile away. Moreover, there is a small minority of people who think that they have been dating for months and are finally soft-launching their relationship.

Whatever the case may be, it is clear that Palmer and Evans have fans talking. Their friendship continues to blossom, and we're sure we will hear more from them soon.

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
US-ENTERTAINMENT-TIME TV Keke Palmer Seemingly Reveals Baby's Gender On Jimmy Fallon: Watch
2023 Atlanta Film Festival - "Big Boss" Closing Night Screening Relationships Twitter Reacts To Keke Palmer & Darius Jackson's Sheer Dress Drama
Monica Schipper / Stringer / Getty Images Pop Culture Keke Palmer Felt "Misunderstood" As A Child Star Because People Don't Care About Feelings
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals Pop Culture Keke Palmer Alleges Discrimination At Airport Over Breast Milk
Comments 0