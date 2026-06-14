Ice Cube's Big3 Basketball League Goes Public With Massive Valuation

Ice Cube is not just a legendary artist but also an actor and entrepreneur. Over the last few years, Cube has been looking to grow his revolutionary basketball league, the Big3. It is a three-on-three basketball league that experiments with the rules to create a truly unique product.

Furthermore, the league is packed with talent, as there are former NBA stars who participate. While Cube has had some challenges growing the league, he has kept at it, and now, he finds himself on the precipice of something extraordinary.

According to ESPN, the Big3 is the first professional sports league in North America to go public. This means you can purchase stock in the league. It is a unique idea that fits within Cube's fan-centered version of the league. To make matters even more impressive, the league has been given a valuation of $290 million.

Ice Cube Continues To Innovate

Throughout the years, Cube has seen the league earn TV deals with CBS. Furthermore, he even held the league's championship game in the Bahamas back in 2021. It just goes to show that he is always thinking of new ways to build the league.

Whether it be through his one-on-one foul shot structure or the four-point circle, the Big3 is one of those leagues that makes sports fun. Oftentimes, the NBA can find itself becoming predictable and tiresome. But the Big3 version of the sport has unique twists to it that fans find compelling.