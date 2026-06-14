Ice Cube's Big3 Basketball League Goes Public With Massive Valuation

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers
May 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Rapper, actor and producer Ice Cube warms up before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch on his bobblehead night prior to the game between the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Ice Cube is taking the Big3 public, and the league's valuation proves that sticking with something is good for business.

Ice Cube is not just a legendary artist but also an actor and entrepreneur. Over the last few years, Cube has been looking to grow his revolutionary basketball league, the Big3. It is a three-on-three basketball league that experiments with the rules to create a truly unique product.

Furthermore, the league is packed with talent, as there are former NBA stars who participate. While Cube has had some challenges growing the league, he has kept at it, and now, he finds himself on the precipice of something extraordinary.

According to ESPN, the Big3 is the first professional sports league in North America to go public. This means you can purchase stock in the league. It is a unique idea that fits within Cube's fan-centered version of the league. To make matters even more impressive, the league has been given a valuation of $290 million.

Read More: The 10 Best Air Jordans for Drake’s "ICEMAN" Era, Ranked

Ice Cube Continues To Innovate

Throughout the years, Cube has seen the league earn TV deals with CBS. Furthermore, he even held the league's championship game in the Bahamas back in 2021. It just goes to show that he is always thinking of new ways to build the league.

Whether it be through his one-on-one foul shot structure or the four-point circle, the Big3 is one of those leagues that makes sports fun. Oftentimes, the NBA can find itself becoming predictable and tiresome. But the Big3 version of the sport has unique twists to it that fans find compelling.

Needless to say, it is cool to see Cube's success. The Big3 was ambitious from the jump, and it continues to take new strides.

Read More: Is That A World Tour Or Your Girl's Tour? A$AP Rocky Turned The "Don't Be Dumb" Tour Into The Concert Of The Summer

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images, Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images Sports Ice Cube's BIG3 Goes International: A Championship Weekend In Paradise
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Photo by Ashley Teague for HNHH Sports Ice Cube Talks Growing The BIG3, Playing In The Bahamas, & Popularizing 3-On-3 Basketball
Brandon Magnus/Getty Images Sports Kanye West Reveals His Involvement In Ice Cube's BIG3
Comments 1