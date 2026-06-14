Initial public offering

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Ice Cube's Big3 Basketball League Goes Public With Massive Valuation
Ice Cube is taking the Big3 public, and the league's valuation proves that sticking with something is good for business.
By
Alexander Cole
June 14, 2026