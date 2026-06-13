DJ Boof Allegedly Had To Perform CPR On Wendy Williams

DJ Boof worked on The Wendy Williams Show for 14 years, and during that time, he witnessed her health struggles.

DJ Boof then says that after performing CPR, he never heard from Williams or her team. He believes that he may have seen too much and that he was cut off as a result.

Now, her health is under scrutiny yet again thanks to an alleged leaked audio of DJ Boof. Boof worked on The Wendy Williams Show for 14 years between 2008 and 2022. During this time, he allegedly saw some of Williams's health issues first hand. In fact, he claims he once saved her life with CPR.

On numerous occasions, Williams has made it clear that she is fine. There are fears that those around her are taking advantage of the situation. Just yesterday, it was reported that Williams is living in a memory care unit that costs upwards of $25K per month.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!