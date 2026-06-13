DJ Boof Allegedly Had To Perform CPR On Wendy Williams

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2019 NYWIFT Muse Awards
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 10: TV personality Wendy Williams attends the 2019 NYWIFT Muse Awards at the New York Hilton Midtown on December 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Lars Niki/Getty Images for New York Women in Film &amp; Television)
DJ Boof worked on The Wendy Williams Show for 14 years, and during that time, he witnessed her health struggles.

Wendy Williams' health issues have been a common theme over the past few years. The former television host was thrust into a conservatorship, while those around her began to take control of her life.

On numerous occasions, Williams has made it clear that she is fine. There are fears that those around her are taking advantage of the situation. Just yesterday, it was reported that Williams is living in a memory care unit that costs upwards of $25K per month.

Now, her health is under scrutiny yet again thanks to an alleged leaked audio of DJ Boof. Boof worked on The Wendy Williams Show for 14 years between 2008 and 2022. During this time, he allegedly saw some of Williams's health issues first hand. In fact, he claims he once saved her life with CPR.

Read More: Is That A World Tour Or Your Girl's Tour? A$AP Rocky Turned The "Don't Be Dumb" Tour Into The Concert Of The Summer

DJ Boof Audio Surfaces Online

DJ Boof then says that after performing CPR, he never heard from Williams or her team. He believes that he may have seen too much and that he was cut off as a result.

Whatever the case may be, this allegation is extremely harrowing, and speaks to the issues Williams has had over the years. If you may remember, Williams once collapsed in the middle of her show.

Ultimately, DJ Boof says those who worked on the show were not sure of the extent of her health issues. Her life since the ending of her show showcases just how bad things have allegedly gotten.

Read More: Lizzo & Nicki Minaj's Beef Timeline: From Fan To Foe

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash: Pop Up Edition Music Nicki Minaj Has A Stern Warning For DJ Boof After He Signs A Fan's Chest
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images, Robin Marchant/Getty Images Entertainment 50 Cent Trolls Wendy Williams & Clowns Charlamagne For Asking Her To Dinner
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff / Getty Images Gram DJ Boof Says He Doesn't Know If Nicki Minaj Is Pregnant After IG Snafu
Comments 0