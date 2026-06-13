DJ Boof Allegedly Had To Perform CPR On Wendy Williams

Wendy Williams' health issues have been a common theme over the past few years. The former television host was thrust into a conservatorship, while those around her began to take control of her life.
On numerous occasions, Williams has made it clear that she is fine. There are fears that those around her are taking advantage of the situation. Just yesterday, it was reported that Williams is living in a memory care unit that costs upwards of $25K per month.
Now, her health is under scrutiny yet again thanks to an alleged leaked audio of DJ Boof. Boof worked on The Wendy Williams Show for 14 years between 2008 and 2022. During this time, he allegedly saw some of Williams's health issues first hand. In fact, he claims he once saved her life with CPR.
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DJ Boof Audio Surfaces Online
DJ Boof then says that after performing CPR, he never heard from Williams or her team. He believes that he may have seen too much and that he was cut off as a result.
Whatever the case may be, this allegation is extremely harrowing, and speaks to the issues Williams has had over the years. If you may remember, Williams once collapsed in the middle of her show.
Ultimately, DJ Boof says those who worked on the show were not sure of the extent of her health issues. Her life since the ending of her show showcases just how bad things have allegedly gotten.