ERL - Song by BBYKOBE

Grammy-nominated artist BBYKOBE continues to level up his sound with a new high-octane single called "ERL."

BBYKOBE is a producer, songwriter, and rapper who has already earned himself a Grammy nomination in his young career. On Friday, he dropped off his newest song called "ERL." Overall, this is a solid track from the artist, who has a melodic style that has a twinge of Lil Uzi Vert to it. If you are a fan of that specific sound, then BBYKOBE is an artist you are probably going to want to check out. Not to mention, his award-winning songwriting is certainly going to create some buzz and intrigue.

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