ERL - Song by BBYKOBE

BBYKOBE is a producer, songwriter, and rapper who has already earned himself a Grammy nomination in his young career. On Friday, he dropped off his newest song called "ERL." Overall, this is a solid track from the artist, who has a melodic style that has a twinge of Lil Uzi Vert to it. If you are a fan of that specific sound, then BBYKOBE is an artist you are probably going to want to check out. Not to mention, his award-winning songwriting is certainly going to create some buzz and intrigue.
Release Date: June 12, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A