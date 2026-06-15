Lobby - Song by 2Slimey

2Slimey is an artist who is able to blur the lines between what is music, and what is just noise thrown onto a wall for the sake of loudness.

2Slimey is an artist who has garnered some polarizing reactions over the past year or so, and for good reason. Quite frankly, his music can sometimes feel like a wall of noise. The visuals that accompany his songs are just as chaotic. With his latest single, "Lobby," 2Slimey continues to assault your senses. While some find this style of underground rap stimulating, others will see it as pure "slop." At the end of the day, music is subjective. 2Slimey reminds us of this with every release.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!