Lobby - Song by 2Slimey

2Slimey is an artist who has garnered some polarizing reactions over the past year or so, and for good reason. Quite frankly, his music can sometimes feel like a wall of noise. The visuals that accompany his songs are just as chaotic. With his latest single, "Lobby," 2Slimey continues to assault your senses. While some find this style of underground rap stimulating, others will see it as pure "slop." At the end of the day, music is subjective. 2Slimey reminds us of this with every release.
Release Date: June 12, 2026
Genre: Underground Rap
Album: TOTAL BASS DEATH
Quotable Lyrics From Lobby
Shoot up the lobby, shoot up the lobby
Shoot up the lobby, all in my body
Uppin' the racks, up in the big body, know you gon’ tap me
Bringin' yo' mop up in the truck and I’m laughin'