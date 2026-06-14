Real Life - Song by Zacari

Zacari is an R&B singer whom many fans first became acquainted with thanks to Kendrick Lamar's song, "LOVE." In the end, the song became a massive hit, and this launched Zacari into stardom. To this day, he continues to drop dope songs. On Friday, he gave us another one with "Real Life." This is a song with a jazzy instrumental that helps bolster Zacari's vocal performance. The melodies are fantastic, and overall, it's just a great R&B track that has us wanting more.
Release Date: June 12, 2026
Genre: R&B
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Real Life
Help me find my way
'Cause I'm lost, ain't got nowhere to stay
This is real life, not just a game we play
The weight of the world is holding me in place
I believe, I believe in better days (Days)
But for now, for now, this is reality