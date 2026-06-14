Real Life - Song by Zacari

Zacari is an R&B artist who has given us some phenomenal songs over the years, and on Friday, he delivered another.

Help me find my way 'Cause I'm lost, ain't got nowhere to stay This is real life, not just a game we play The weight of the world is holding me in place I believe, I believe in better days (Days) But for now, for now, this is reality

Zacari is an R&B singer whom many fans first became acquainted with thanks to Kendrick Lamar 's song, "LOVE." In the end, the song became a massive hit, and this launched Zacari into stardom. To this day, he continues to drop dope songs. On Friday, he gave us another one with "Real Life." This is a song with a jazzy instrumental that helps bolster Zacari's vocal performance. The melodies are fantastic, and overall, it's just a great R&B track that has us wanting more.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!