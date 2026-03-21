Jinx - Song by Zacari

TDE star Zacari is someone who has delivered some incredible music over the years, and his latest single "Jinx" is hypnotic.

Zacari is a TDE artist who has been buzzing for years at this point. He has been featured on songs with Kendrick Lamar , and his voice has become a fan favorite. On his new track, "Jinx," Zacari proves yet again why he is such a fantastic talent. This R&B cut is a slow jam through and through. From the guitars to the vocals, Zacari puts it all together. It is the kind of song that makes you wonder why the artist isn't bigger right now. He has all the talent in the world, and the songwriting chops are right there. Either way, we are excited for what he does next.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!