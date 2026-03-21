Jinx - Song by Zacari

Zacari is a TDE artist who has been buzzing for years at this point. He has been featured on songs with Kendrick Lamar, and his voice has become a fan favorite. On his new track, "Jinx," Zacari proves yet again why he is such a fantastic talent. This R&B cut is a slow jam through and through. From the guitars to the vocals, Zacari puts it all together. It is the kind of song that makes you wonder why the artist isn't bigger right now. He has all the talent in the world, and the songwriting chops are right there. Either way, we are excited for what he does next.
Release Date: March 20, 2026
Genre: R&B
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Jinx
'Cause you feel too good to be true
And I don't wanna lose you (Jinx)
I don't wanna jinx it, but I think this could be
Something so special
I don't wanna jinx it, but I think this could be