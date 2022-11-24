Jim Nantz is one of the most legendary broadcasters of all time. He has called numerous NFL games, as well as golf events, and everything else in between. However, he is not immune to making mistakes or speaking too soon. In fact, he learned that the hard way today while calling a Thanksgiving Day game.

Head coach Bill Self of the Kansas Jayhawks shakes hands with CBS sports broadcaster Jim Nantz after defeating the North Carolina Tar Heels 72-69 during the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament National Championship at Caesars Superdome on April 04, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Jim Nantz’s Epic Jinx

For today’s first NFL game, the Buffalo Bills defeated the Lions 28-25. Interestingly enough, this game could have been tied 28-28. However, this scoreline did not get to take place. This is all because in the third quarter, their kicker Michael Badgley was going for a 29-yard field goal.

In the clip below, you can see that Nantz completely disregards the “announcer’s jinx.” This is a phenomenon that takes place when the announcer says the kicker will have no issue making his FG thanks to his current percentage and range. Consequently, Nantz was proven wrong in the worst way possible. He jumped the gun, got cocky, and Badgley missed from close range.

Holy jinx by Jim Nantz. This might be the ultimate announcers jinx. pic.twitter.com/NjHqszfSHE — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 24, 2022

Overall, this was easily one of the most egregious announcer jinxes in the history of the NFL. Of course, most people aren’t actually this superstitious, however, you couldn’t help but be mesmerized by the blunder here. If you’re a Lions fan, you have to be upset about it.

Subsequently, Nantz was completely obliterated on Twitter for his comment. At the end of the day, it’s not like he said something that could get him fired. In retrospect, it was hilarious, and it will be something that is talked about for years.

I just witnessed the greatest moment in football announcing history.



Jim Nantz specifically says “don’t talk to me about the announcer’s jinx, but (DET K) Michael Badgley hasn’t missed a kick all year.”



Then he missed it. — Bruce Nolan (@BruceExclusive) November 24, 2022

Jim Nantz just had the biggest announcer jinx of all time — Hunter (@HunterHodies) November 24, 2022

Great respect to Jim Nantz for vehemently denying that he cursed Tyler Bass lol — ThatsGoodSports (@BrandonPerna) November 24, 2022

Jim Nantz with the @OldTakesExposed all-timer in real time.



It's over. The announcer jinx is real. pic.twitter.com/GriuojSHkY — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) November 24, 2022

I think all NFL fans can agree that the great Jim Nantz is not allowed to discuss the kicking position the rest of the season. Cc @CBSSports — Luke Russert (@LukeRussert) November 24, 2022

Thanksgiving games are a ton of fun, and there are still two more to go. Hopefully, they are half as entertaining as Nantz’s recent mistake.

