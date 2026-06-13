Going Solo - Song by Lil Gotit

Lil Gotit has delivered a new single called "Going Solo" as the artist looks to ready a new album set to be released later this month.

Lil Gotit is preparing a new album for the end of the month, and he is building up the hype thanks to a new single, "Going Solo." With this new song, the artist restates his claim as one of the top disciples of the Young Thug sound. Some fans have even remarked that he looks like Thugger on the single's cover art. With that being said, the beat is hard, and the melodies are certainly going to hit. If you are a fan of this sound, then Lil Gotit's new track is not going to disappoint.

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