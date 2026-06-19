Woosah - Song by Lil Gotit

Lil Gotit is gearing up for his new album, Everything Or Nothing. This is going to be a special project for the artist, and he is already making the most of the rollout with some new singles. Recently, we ended up getting the track, "Goin Solo." Now, he is back with another track called "Woosah." The song has the Lil Gotit sound that fans have become so accustomed to over the years. Although there is no doubt that the artist has refined his sound since his debut many years ago. Ultimately, his Young Thug-influenced style is one that fans still enjoy, and that means his upcoming album will be one to watch out for.
Release Date: June 19, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Everything or Nothing
Quotable Lyrics from Woosah
Every week, shopping spree, got my car dingy (Brrt)
I been fucked over so many times, my heart timid
Pope taught me how to pimp her, Pop taught me how to get it (Yeah)
Mama taught me how to treat all these lil' bitty bitches (Mama)