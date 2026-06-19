Woosah - Song by Lil Gotit

Lil Gotit is entering a new era, and with a fresh album on the horizon, he has delivered a brand new song, "Woosah."

Every week, shopping spree, got my car dingy (Brrt) I been fucked over so many times, my heart timid Pope taught me how to pimp her, Pop taught me how to get it (Yeah) Mama taught me how to treat all these lil' bitty bitches (Mama)

Lil Gotit is gearing up for his new album, Everything Or Nothing. This is going to be a special project for the artist, and he is already making the most of the rollout with some new singles. Recently, we ended up getting the track, "Goin Solo." Now, he is back with another track called "Woosah." The song has the Lil Gotit sound that fans have become so accustomed to over the years. Although there is no doubt that the artist has refined his sound since his debut many years ago. Ultimately, his Young Thug -influenced style is one that fans still enjoy, and that means his upcoming album will be one to watch out for.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!