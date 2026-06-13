RMB (Ring My Bell) - Song by Aitch

Aitch teams up with Anita Ward on the new track "RMB (Ring My Bell)," which is a catchy mix of UK rap and electronic music.

UK artist Aitch has been known for dropping catchy songs, and that is certainly the case with his new offering, "Ring My Bell." The track is an homage to Anita Ward, as we get a fun mixture of UK rap and house music. This is an incredibly catchy and bouncy song, with Anita Ward's hook doing much of the heavy lifting. This is not to say Aitch doesn't put in a good performance. He certainly does. Ultimately, this song could very well become a hit, especially amongst those with a passion for this specific sound.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!