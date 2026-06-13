RMB (Ring My Bell) - Song by Aitch

UK artist Aitch has been known for dropping catchy songs, and that is certainly the case with his new offering, "Ring My Bell." The track is an homage to Anita Ward, as we get a fun mixture of UK rap and house music. This is an incredibly catchy and bouncy song, with Anita Ward's hook doing much of the heavy lifting. This is not to say Aitch doesn't put in a good performance. He certainly does. Ultimately, this song could very well become a hit, especially amongst those with a passion for this specific sound.
Release Date: June 12, 2026
Genre: UK Rap
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from RMB (Ring My Bell)
She like to pick and choose (Whoo)
New purses, different shoes
New purchase, different dude
Who's next in the kissin' booth? (Mwah)