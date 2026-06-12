Lick Back - Song by Jacquees featuring Juvenile

Jacquees and Juvenile have teamed up on the smooth new single "Lick Back," which is set to be featured on "Mood 2."

Jacquees is gearing up to drop Mood 2. This has led to a few singles, and all of them have featured the R&B singer's signature sound. On Friday, Jacquees returned, this time alongside Juvenile for the new song, "Lick Back." Overall, this is another fantastic track from the two artists. Jacquees delivers his iconic vocals over production that perfectly suits his voice. Meanwhile, Juvenile offers a clever and energetic verse in the middle of the song. It's a collaboration that feels natural, and one that we will be running back this weekend.

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