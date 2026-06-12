Real Hustla — Song by Ludacris & GloRilla

BY Tallie Spencer
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The two Southern rap stars link up for the new track.

Two generations of Southern rap are joining forces. Ludacris and GloRilla connect on "Real Hustla," bringing together a sound that simply sounds right. On paper, the collaboration makes plenty of sense. Both artists have built careers around being hustlers. For Ludacris, he reminds fans why he remains one of the most entertaining rappers to emerge from the early 2000s era. Meanwhile, GloRilla continues expanding her catalog of high-profile collaborations as she continues to stay consistent. The song is a fun collaboration that sees the two playfully exchanging verses.

Release Date: June 12, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics

They be like, "I be hustlin'," I be like, "No, you not, b**ch"
The steering wheel in your Bentley's not the same one in this cockpit
I'm fly with it, got my bitch high with it (I'm fly with it, high with it)
Then I hit it from the front, from the back, but she love it whеn I hit it from

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About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, covering entertainment, culture, and the artists shaping what’s next. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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