Baby Keem Is Confident He Is Better Than The Current Big Three

BY Alexander Cole
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64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Telecast
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Baby Keem accepts the Best Rap Performance award for ‘Family Ties’ onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Baby Keem recently sat down for an interview with Elsie not Elise, and it was here that he revealed his true ambition.

Baby Keem took a five-year hiatus before returning with Ca$ino earlier this year. Overall, The Melodic Blue was one of the best albums of 2021, and it cemented Keem as one of the best new artists in rap. Meanwhile, his latest project shows that he still has the hunger to be around for a long time.

Over the last few months, there has been discourse about whether or not rap is in a good place right now, and if the current youth movement can someday replace the Big Three. Drake, J. Cole, and Kendrick Lamar continue to dominate the conversation. However, Baby Keem is trying to stake his claim for the throne.

While speaking to Elsie not Elise, Keem was asked about the Spotify Hip-Hop's Next Leaders campaign, which named him as someone to watch. As you will hear, Keem isn't interested in being lumped in with the genre's youth. Instead, he sees himself as someone who is already better than the Big Three.

Read More: JAŸ-Z Proves We Need To Retire The Idea Of OG Rappers Being "Washed Up"

Baby Keem Showcases His Drive

"I don't want to be the best of the weakest, I want to be the best of the best," Keem explained. "And that should be the mentality of everybody coming up."

It is certainly a bold claim, but in a competitive genre like hip-hop, this is the kind of mentality that you need to be coming with; otherwise, you will get eaten alive.

While most will disagree that Keem is anywhere near the Big Three in terms of talent, prestige, and discography, it is admirable for him to have that ambition. He's supposed to feel as though he is the best. If he didn't, then it would show in his music.

Read More: Drake Turned Into JAŸ-Z—And Became The Version He Once Mocked

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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