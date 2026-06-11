Baby Keem Is Confident He Is Better Than The Current Big Three

Baby Keem took a five-year hiatus before returning with Ca$ino earlier this year. Overall, The Melodic Blue was one of the best albums of 2021, and it cemented Keem as one of the best new artists in rap. Meanwhile, his latest project shows that he still has the hunger to be around for a long time.

Over the last few months, there has been discourse about whether or not rap is in a good place right now, and if the current youth movement can someday replace the Big Three. Drake, J. Cole, and Kendrick Lamar continue to dominate the conversation. However, Baby Keem is trying to stake his claim for the throne.

While speaking to Elsie not Elise, Keem was asked about the Spotify Hip-Hop's Next Leaders campaign, which named him as someone to watch. As you will hear, Keem isn't interested in being lumped in with the genre's youth. Instead, he sees himself as someone who is already better than the Big Three.

Baby Keem Showcases His Drive

"I don't want to be the best of the weakest, I want to be the best of the best," Keem explained. "And that should be the mentality of everybody coming up."



It is certainly a bold claim, but in a competitive genre like hip-hop, this is the kind of mentality that you need to be coming with; otherwise, you will get eaten alive.