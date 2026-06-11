Unfinished Concrete Initials - Song by Open Mike Eagle & Kenny Segal featuring Hemlock Ernst

Open Mike Eagle and Kenny Segal are dropping their new album "DOOMED!" on August 14, but first, they are here with a fresh single.

Open Mike Eagle is an artist who has continuously dropped quality music throughout his career, and the same can be said of Kenny Segal. On August 14, both men will be dropping a collaborative project called DOOMED! much to the delight of their fans. Wednesday, the two decided to drop a single to go alongside the album's announcement. That new track is "Unfinished Concrete Initials," featuring Hemlock Ernst, the lead singer of Future Islands. The song has a minimalist quality to it, although it also comes with some stellar vocal performances and sparse production that washes over you. Ultimately, we are excited to hear more.

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