Unfinished Concrete Initials - Song by Open Mike Eagle & Kenny Segal featuring Hemlock Ernst

Open Mike Eagle is an artist who has continuously dropped quality music throughout his career, and the same can be said of Kenny Segal. On August 14, both men will be dropping a collaborative project called DOOMED! much to the delight of their fans. Wednesday, the two decided to drop a single to go alongside the album's announcement. That new track is "Unfinished Concrete Initials," featuring Hemlock Ernst, the lead singer of Future Islands. The song has a minimalist quality to it, although it also comes with some stellar vocal performances and sparse production that washes over you. Ultimately, we are excited to hear more.
Release Date: June 10, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: DOOMED!
Quotable Lyrics from Unfinished Concrete Initials
Introduce you to my hometown in the wintertime
Hair down like the goose feathers stuck into a winter cold
Throw the fluid down on the windshield cuz I'm snow blind
Couldn't see that we headed down, pointed down the incline