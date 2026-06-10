Polo G Leaves Fans Confused With Sad Admission About Streamer University

BY Alexander Cole
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Jul 3, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Rapper Polo G sounds the alarm prior to a match between Philadelphia Union and Chicago Fire
Jul 3, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Rapper Polo G sounds the alarm prior to a match between Philadelphia Union and Chicago Fire FC at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Melissa Tamez-Imagn Images USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Polo G has been spending his time streaming as of late, although it appears as though he is feeling FOMO about Streamer University.

During the pandemic, there was no artist as unstoppable as Polo G. Overall, he was responsible for some of the biggest and most viral hits in hip-hop.

For whatever reason, fans began to sour on his sound. Nicknames like Piano G and Guitar G were bestowed upon him as many of his singles followed a specific formula. From there, every time the artist would try to drop, people online would offer the same tired critiques.

Quite frankly, Polo G and Roddy Ricch suffered very similar trajectories. While Polo G is still out here making music, there are still people on the internet who are quick to hate.

Having said that, the artist's latest admission is doing him absolutely no favors. During his own live stream, he spoke about how he was not invited to Streamer University. Furthermore, he noted that he looks up to Kai Cenat and that his own live streams are still growing.

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Polo G Admits He's Sad

“I’m tryna get like big bro and them (AMP)… I got 160 viewers because i’m an up and coming streamer, get off my d**k," Polo G explained.

This clip went viral on social media, with many exclaiming just how sad it all is. In the eyes of the internet, it makes no sense for Polo G to feel this way when he had platinum plaques before Cenat was even a household name.

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Fans React

In the Tweets below, you will see exactly how fans feel about all of this. Some call it a "nasty" fall-off, while others just feel bad for Polo G. All of this is just another example of how streamers have overtaken the zeitgeist. Top streamers are seen as the "in" group, while some artists are left on the outside looking in.

In today's culture, things change fast, and this is even more proof of that.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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