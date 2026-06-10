Estupido - Song by Estee Nack & Mike Shabb

Mike Shabb and Estee Nack have collaborated in the past. In 2023, they dropped the project, Live At The Tabernackle. Now, they are coming through with Live From The Tabernackle Vol. 2 on June 30th. To help hype up this new project, the two have dropped a new single, "Estupido." Estee Nack mostly handles the rapping here, while Mike Shabb provides his signature production. The duo is firing on all cylinders with this new track, and the prospect of a new collaborative project is certainly exciting. Over the next three weeks, we will be running back "Estupido" quite a bit.
Release Date: June 4, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Live From The Tabernackle Vol. 2