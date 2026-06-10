Estupido - Song by Estee Nack & Mike Shabb

Estee Nack and Mike Shabb are gearing up for "Live From The Tabernackle Vol. 2," and this has led to the release of "Estupido."

Mike Shabb and Estee Nack have collaborated in the past. In 2023, they dropped the project, Live At The Tabernackle. Now, they are coming through with Live From The Tabernackle Vol. 2 on June 30th. To help hype up this new project, the two have dropped a new single, "Estupido." Estee Nack mostly handles the rapping here, while Mike Shabb provides his signature production. The duo is firing on all cylinders with this new track, and the prospect of a new collaborative project is certainly exciting. Over the next three weeks, we will be running back "Estupido" quite a bit.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!