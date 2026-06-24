PINPIN - Song by Estee Nack & Mike Shabb

Live At The Tabernackle Vol. 2 is the next album on the horizon from Estee Nack and Mike Shabb. The two released Volume 1 back in 2023, and now, they are ready to keep the series alive. On Wednesday, they dropped off another new single, "PINPIN." Once again, we get some phenomenal production from Mike Shabb, who has become a star over the past decade. Meanwhile, Estee Nack holds it down with his bars and gritty lyricism. Overall, it's yet another winning track from these two, and we're excited for the album which drops on June 30.
Release Date: June 24, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Live At The Tabernackle Vol. 2