Sir Render - Album by Navy Blue

Navy Blue is an artist who has proven himself to be one of rap's best poets, and on "Sir Render," he continues to refine his sound.

Whenever Navy Blue drops an album, you know you are going to be in for a journey. From the soundscapes to the lyrics, the artist paints vivid pictures that stay with you long after the listening experience. On Friday, Navy Blue came through with his latest album, Sir Render. This new project contains features from the likes of KA, Earl Sweatshirt , Mike Shabb, and Armand Hammer. At 15 songs, there is a lot of meat on the bone, and it's a project that will have you thinking and reflecting as you listen.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!