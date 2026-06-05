Sir Render - Album by Navy Blue

Whenever Navy Blue drops an album, you know you are going to be in for a journey. From the soundscapes to the lyrics, the artist paints vivid pictures that stay with you long after the listening experience. On Friday, Navy Blue came through with his latest album, Sir Render. This new project contains features from the likes of KA, Earl Sweatshirt, Mike Shabb, and Armand Hammer. At 15 songs, there is a lot of meat on the bone, and it's a project that will have you thinking and reflecting as you listen.
Release Date: June 5, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Sir Render
- Commencement
- Baron
- Sir Render
- Over ft. Mike Shabb
- Reflections
- Residuum ft. Armand Hammer
- Crux Ansata
- Belladonna ft. Earl Sweatshirt
- Aegis
- Circa ft. KA
- If God Had Legs
- Next Life
- The Birth of Medicine
- Bleeding Scarlet
- F.E.A.R. (Bonus Track)