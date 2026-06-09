Chubbs Shuts Down Streamers Who Were Filming Drake In Turks And Caicos

As we reported earlier today, Drake is currently in Turks and Caicos, where he is presumably on vacation. However, the artist also has a bit of business to attend to. We know this because he was spotted filming the music video for "Outside Tweaking" with Stunna Sandy.

Finding Drake in Turks and Caicos is like finding a fork in the kitchen. If he isn't in Toronto or Texas, you can probably just assume he is out there in the middle of the ocean, having a grand old time. Having said that, for many tourists, he is easy to recognize. If you are a tourist who also happens to be a streamer, well, even better.

That is what happened today as a couple of streamers went live while Drake was apparently at the bar. He frequents Noah's Ark quite a bit, and the streamers caught the artist in his spot.

Drake Is Out In Turks And Caicos

Eventually, a few of Drake's team members, including Chubbs, came over to shut it down. Ultimately, it makes sense as to why he would do such a thing. The kids were actively doxxing Drake while he was on vacation. Not to mention, he is a big artist and has the right to decline being filmed in that sort of environment.