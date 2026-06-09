Chubbs Shuts Down Streamers Who Were Filming Drake In Turks And Caicos

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder
Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Rapper, singer and actor Drake watches the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Houston Rockets during the second half of an Oklahoma City Thunder game at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
Drake is currently in Turks and Caicos for business and pleasure, although some streamers spotted the artist and began recording.

As we reported earlier today, Drake is currently in Turks and Caicos, where he is presumably on vacation. However, the artist also has a bit of business to attend to. We know this because he was spotted filming the music video for "Outside Tweaking" with Stunna Sandy.

Finding Drake in Turks and Caicos is like finding a fork in the kitchen. If he isn't in Toronto or Texas, you can probably just assume he is out there in the middle of the ocean, having a grand old time. Having said that, for many tourists, he is easy to recognize. If you are a tourist who also happens to be a streamer, well, even better.

That is what happened today as a couple of streamers went live while Drake was apparently at the bar. He frequents Noah's Ark quite a bit, and the streamers caught the artist in his spot.

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Drake Is Out In Turks And Caicos

Eventually, a few of Drake's team members, including Chubbs, came over to shut it down. Ultimately, it makes sense as to why he would do such a thing. The kids were actively doxxing Drake while he was on vacation. Not to mention, he is a big artist and has the right to decline being filmed in that sort of environment.

In the end, the streamers seemed pretty respectful and were willing to relocate to continue their stream. Regardless, this just goes to show that in today's day and age, everyone is filming for whatever reason. For artists like Drake, this can prove to be a nightmare scenario, especially when privacy is what you're looking for.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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