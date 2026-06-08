The Machinist - Song by Larry June

Larry June is always delivering high-quality music. From his motivational raps to his impeccable beat selection, Larry June has a knack for giving the fans what they've been hoping for. On Monday, fans were graced with a new single, "The Machinist." It is the kind of song that is going to be a summer smash. Based on the beat alone, it is clear that this is a song that will slap in the car. Of course, June puts in a solid performance in his own right, and it feels as though he is operating at a high level.
Release Date: June 8, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A