The Machinist - Song by Larry June

Larry June is always making music that is perfect for the Summer, and that is exactly what he did on "The Machinist."

Larry June is always delivering high-quality music. From his motivational raps to his impeccable beat selection, Larry June has a knack for giving the fans what they've been hoping for. On Monday, fans were graced with a new single, "The Machinist." It is the kind of song that is going to be a summer smash. Based on the beat alone, it is clear that this is a song that will slap in the car. Of course, June puts in a solid performance in his own right, and it feels as though he is operating at a high level.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!