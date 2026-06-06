Oh Chet – Song by Jey One & Travis Scott

"Oh Chet" by Jey One and Travis Scott sees La Flame under Jey's dembow tutelage for a minmal but summer-ready banger.

Dominican rapper and singer Jey One is looking to expand his career across genres, and he just got a massive look from Travis Scott for the new single "Oh Chet." It's a simple, minimal, but nonetheless bouncy dembow cut with little going on melodically. However, both artist's performances and vocal melodies carry the weight, keeping the track in a repetitive flow so you can sink your teeth into the rhythms. La Flame doesn't do much lyrically on here, but Jey comes through with some more charisma and well-controlled flows. If you are for some reason unfamiliar with this dominant sound out of the Dominican Republic, let this be your starting point.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.