Oh Chet – Song by Jey One & Travis Scott

Dominican rapper and singer Jey One is looking to expand his career across genres, and he just got a massive look from Travis Scott for the new single "Oh Chet." It's a simple, minimal, but nonetheless bouncy dembow cut with little going on melodically. However, both artist's performances and vocal melodies carry the weight, keeping the track in a repetitive flow so you can sink your teeth into the rhythms. La Flame doesn't do much lyrically on here, but Jey comes through with some more charisma and well-controlled flows. If you are for some reason unfamiliar with this dominant sound out of the Dominican Republic, let this be your starting point.
Release Date: June 5, 2026
Genre: Dembow
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Oh Chet
Vetements to the Met,
NY to TX,
Soldier, ain't no vet