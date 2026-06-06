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Oh Chet – Song by Jey One & Travis Scott
"Oh Chet" by Jey One and Travis Scott sees La Flame under Jey's dembow tutelage for a minmal but summer-ready banger.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
June 06, 2026