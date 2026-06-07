HELLLLP MEEEE !!! – Song by evilgiane, Harto Falión & Elipropperr

SURF GANG continues to show off its incredible hip-hop skills, with leader evilgiane and producer Elipropperr teaming up with Virginia artist Harto Falión for the new single "HELLLLP MEEEE !!!" Thanks to icy synth tones, earth-shattering bass, minimal percussion, and a vocal drawl from Harto, this is a darkly spacey and atmospheric cut. It's incredibly evocative as it yearns for genuine connection and laments losing control of oneself. Also, the muddy mix and the way it lets brighter tones dip in and out makes for an intoxicating experience overall. Hopefully this trio has more on the way, as they're coming out with some of the most unassumingly enthralling hip-hop in the 2020s.
Release Date: June 5, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from HELLLLP MEEEE !!!
If you leave, that's your choice,
If you stay, use your voice,
Our love, real love, makes no noise,
Them words worth more than a Rolls-Royce