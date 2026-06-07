HELLLLP MEEEE !!! – Song by evilgiane, Harto Falión & Elipropperr

"HELLLLP MEEEE !!!" by evilgiane, Harto Falión, and Elipropperr is one of the wooziest and drowsiest hip-hop drops of the week.

SURF GANG continues to show off its incredible hip-hop skills, with leader evilgiane and producer Elipropperr teaming up with Virginia artist Harto Falión for the new single "HELLLLP MEEEE !!!" Thanks to icy synth tones, earth-shattering bass, minimal percussion, and a vocal drawl from Harto, this is a darkly spacey and atmospheric cut. It's incredibly evocative as it yearns for genuine connection and laments losing control of oneself. Also, the muddy mix and the way it lets brighter tones dip in and out makes for an intoxicating experience overall. Hopefully this trio has more on the way, as they're coming out with some of the most unassumingly enthralling hip-hop in the 2020s.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.