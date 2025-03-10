Evilgiane & Harto Falión Submerges In Nostalgia To World Build In "The Hurtless" Collaboration

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 113 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
1.90.3-LA4LXKT4AT3JFMBZQN7BFPEY6Q.0.1-71.90.3-LA4LXKT4AT3JFMBZQN7BFPEY6Q.0.1-7
evilgiane and Harto Falion have created a catalog of music that began in 2021 and continues to evolve with every collaboration.

Buzzing rapper Harto Falión and producer evilgiane unveiled The Hurtless, their latest collaboration under Surf Gang Records. This release builds on their evolving partnership, following im_my_best_friend (2023) and im_my_worst_enemy (2021). With 11 tracks, the album fuses alternative hip-hop with experimental rap, pushing the boundaries of both styles. Songs like "Dreams Turned Nightmares," "Don’t Believe ’Em," and "Un Love Able" shows their creative range. The latter, released as the lead single, drew attention for its unconventional production and emotive lyricism.

Harto Falión’s lyrics explore themes of struggle, endurance, and self-awareness. His delivery, effortlessly smooth yet charged with emotion, intertwines with evilgiane’s intricate production. The beats weave together hypnotic loops, deep 808s, and unexpected melodic shifts. The result is a sound both innovative and nostalgic, drawing from rap’s past while shaping its future. The album hosts an impressive cast, including Elipropperr, 3o, Goner, Harrison, and 4evr. Their contributions add texture, enhancing the record’s dynamic sound. Each artist brings a distinct voice, enriching the album’s atmosphere.

Each track unfolds like a sonic diary, inviting listeners into a world shaped by raw emotion and creative fearlessness. This album reaffirms Harto Falión and evilgiane’s place at the top of alternative hip-hop. Critics and fans have singled out The Hurtless as a big release, cementing Falión and evilgiane’s reputation as pioneers in the underground scene. The album’s unique blend of sounds and introspective storytelling has resonated widely, further expanding their audience.

More: Evilgiane & Slimesito's Chemistry Is Through The Roof On "EVILSLIME"

The Hurtless - evilgiane & Harto Falión

Official Tracklist

  1. Dreams turned Nightmares
  2. Don't believe'em
  3. Un Love Able
  4. Keep! Out!
  5. pH
  6. An Innermission Conducted by Eli & Giane
  7. i Really don't give a fuhck
  8. Like Lain
  9. Life is Corny
  10. Different places still feel familiar
  11. Long story short

More: EVILGIANE Produces A Banger For Fresh Talents Xaviersobased And Nettspend

[via]

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
evilgiane #heavensgate vol 1 Mixtapes Evilgiane Gives Fans A Full Look At What Surf Gang Has To Offer On "#HEAVENSGATE (VOL. 1)" 899
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 18.5K
News The Game Feat. Jason Derulo "Baby You" Video 301
Paras Griffin/Getty Images Music Future Teases Another "HNDRXX" Album Is In The Cards 4.1K