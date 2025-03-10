Evilgiane & Harto Falión Submerges In Nostalgia To World Build In "The Hurtless" Collaboration

Buzzing rapper Harto Falión and producer evilgiane unveiled The Hurtless, their latest collaboration under Surf Gang Records. This release builds on their evolving partnership, following im_my_best_friend (2023) and im_my_worst_enemy (2021). With 11 tracks, the album fuses alternative hip-hop with experimental rap, pushing the boundaries of both styles. Songs like "Dreams Turned Nightmares," "Don’t Believe ’Em," and "Un Love Able" shows their creative range. The latter, released as the lead single, drew attention for its unconventional production and emotive lyricism.

Harto Falión’s lyrics explore themes of struggle, endurance, and self-awareness. His delivery, effortlessly smooth yet charged with emotion, intertwines with evilgiane’s intricate production. The beats weave together hypnotic loops, deep 808s, and unexpected melodic shifts. The result is a sound both innovative and nostalgic, drawing from rap’s past while shaping its future. The album hosts an impressive cast, including Elipropperr, 3o, Goner, Harrison, and 4evr. Their contributions add texture, enhancing the record’s dynamic sound. Each artist brings a distinct voice, enriching the album’s atmosphere.

Each track unfolds like a sonic diary, inviting listeners into a world shaped by raw emotion and creative fearlessness. This album reaffirms Harto Falión and evilgiane’s place at the top of alternative hip-hop. Critics and fans have singled out The Hurtless as a big release, cementing Falión and evilgiane’s reputation as pioneers in the underground scene. The album’s unique blend of sounds and introspective storytelling has resonated widely, further expanding their audience.

The Hurtless - evilgiane & Harto Falión

Official Tracklist