HEAVENSGATE VOL. 2 – Album by evilgiane

evilgiane is a king of hip-hop's "underground," and projects like the brand-new #HEAVENSGATE VOL. 2 prove why that moniker is not just earned, but kind of misleading. This goes way beyond the "underground" into some of the hottest rising stars in rap and music at large today, such as xaviersobased, Anysia Kim, LAZER DIM 700, Nourished By Time, Cash Cobain, RealYungPhil, and many more. All throughout, giane comes through with varied and consistently enthralling production, whether it's distorted and fluttering trap or more ambient and ethereal plugg. It's a welcome collection of woozy and entrancing cuts from across a wide spectrum of sounds and approaches. With luck, we'll get more amazing #HEAVENSGATE installments like this one in the future.
Release Date: June 19, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist of #HEAVENSGATE VOL. 2
- frog splash (with Rockitneedspace)
- sneaky (with Happydranker)
- Go Slow (with Bootee)
- <3 (with Anysia Kim)
- GMT (with Ammi Boyz)
- Nowhere Fancy (with $amaad)
- HELLLLP MEEEE !!! (with Harto Falión & Elipropperr)
- straps (with LAZER DIM 700)
- idk what happened (with Sub9K)
- Static (with Slimesito)
- 3x rp (with Dee Aura & _JDN)
- Karma Sutra (with LUCY (Cooper B. Handy) & Nourished By Time)
- strobe lights (with xaviersobased)
- Slow Month (with YT)
- On Lock (with Poundside Pop)
- my heart (with jackzebra)
- 762 (with xaviersobased)
- What (with Rico Nasty)
- bandages (with Quamon)
- Sake (with $amaad)
- toxic (with Vontee the Singer & Cash Cobain)
- Moonlight (with RealYungPhil)
- truth hurts (with kwes e)