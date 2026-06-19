#HEAVENSGATE VOL. 2 – Album by evilgiane

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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HEAVENSGATE VOL 2 evilgiane HEAVENSGATE VOL 2 evilgiane
"#HEAVENSGATE VOL. 2" by evilgiane is another offering from one of the best producers right now with some of the hottest "underground" MCs.

evilgiane is a king of hip-hop's "underground," and projects like the brand-new #HEAVENSGATE VOL. 2 prove why that moniker is not just earned, but kind of misleading. This goes way beyond the "underground" into some of the hottest rising stars in rap and music at large today, such as xaviersobased, Anysia Kim, LAZER DIM 700, Nourished By Time, Cash Cobain, RealYungPhil, and many more. All throughout, giane comes through with varied and consistently enthralling production, whether it's distorted and fluttering trap or more ambient and ethereal plugg. It's a welcome collection of woozy and entrancing cuts from across a wide spectrum of sounds and approaches. With luck, we'll get more amazing #HEAVENSGATE installments like this one in the future.

Release Date: June 19, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Tracklist of #HEAVENSGATE VOL. 2
  1. frog splash (with Rockitneedspace)
  2. sneaky (with Happydranker)
  3. Go Slow (with Bootee)
  4. <3 (with Anysia Kim)
  5. GMT (with Ammi Boyz)
  6. Nowhere Fancy (with $amaad)
  7. HELLLLP MEEEE !!! (with Harto Falión & Elipropperr)
  8. straps (with LAZER DIM 700)
  9. idk what happened (with Sub9K)
  10. Static (with Slimesito)
  11. 3x rp (with Dee Aura & _JDN)
  12. Karma Sutra (with LUCY (Cooper B. Handy) & Nourished By Time)
  13. strobe lights (with xaviersobased)
  14. Slow Month (with YT)
  15. On Lock (with Poundside Pop)
  16. my heart (with jackzebra)
  17. 762 (with xaviersobased)
  18. What (with Rico Nasty)
  19. bandages (with Quamon)
  20. Sake (with $amaad)
  21. toxic (with Vontee the Singer & Cash Cobain)
  22. Moonlight (with RealYungPhil)
  23. truth hurts (with kwes e)
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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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