HEAVENSGATE VOL. 2 – Album by evilgiane

"#HEAVENSGATE VOL. 2" by evilgiane is another offering from one of the best producers right now with some of the hottest "underground" MCs.

evilgiane is a king of hip-hop's "underground," and projects like the brand-new #HEAVENSGATE VOL. 2 prove why that moniker is not just earned, but kind of misleading. This goes way beyond the "underground" into some of the hottest rising stars in rap and music at large today, such as xaviersobased, Anysia Kim, LAZER DIM 700, Nourished By Time, Cash Cobain, RealYungPhil, and many more. All throughout, giane comes through with varied and consistently enthralling production, whether it's distorted and fluttering trap or more ambient and ethereal plugg. It's a welcome collection of woozy and entrancing cuts from across a wide spectrum of sounds and approaches. With luck, we'll get more amazing #HEAVENSGATE installments like this one in the future.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.