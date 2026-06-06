Weak - Song by Naomi Sharon

Naomi Sharon is readying the new album, No Sleep In Paradise, and if you are a fan of the R&B songstress, you have plenty of reasons to be excited. Overall, the artist has been doing a phenomenal job of showing people her ability. With the song "Weak," she continues to prove to be an artist you should be paying attention to. It's a gorgeous vocal performance, and musically, the song is going to hit hard. Too many singers these days sing in just one tone and note. However, with Naomi Sharon, she is constantly giving you range, which fans should appreciate.
Release Date: June 5, 2026
Genre: R&B
Album: No Sleep In Paradise
Quotable Lyrics from Weak
Tell me, do you want it? Oh
'Cause I heard that you might've changed your mind, oh
I can feel it when I talk to you, oh
You're just being careful with your lines, oh