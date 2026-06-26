No Sleep In Paradise - Album by Naomi Sharon

Naomi Sharon is one of the most talented R&B singers in the world right now. The OVO Sound artist has had a promising start to her career, and now, she has arrived with her album, No Sleep In Paradise. The lead singles for the project showcased the singer's range and immense talent. Now, she is showing off the full extent of that talent over 16 tracks. If you are an R&B fan who needs some vibrantly sung songs for the Summer, then this will be the album for you.
Release Date: June 26, 2026
Genre: R&B
Tracklist for No Sleep In Paradise
- I Know
- Miss That
- Weak
- Try
- If You Wanted To You Would
- Bittersweet
- Starting Fires
- Was It Ever Love
- Better Days
- Celebration
- Pink City
- Untitled
- Half A Lie
- Leaving
- Light My Soul
- No Sleep In Paradise