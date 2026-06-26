No Sleep In Paradise - Album by Naomi Sharon

BY Alexander Cole
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No Sleep In Paradise No Sleep In Paradise
OVO Sound artist Naomi Sharon is here with her new album, "No Sleep In Paradise," which comes with 16 new songs.

Naomi Sharon is one of the most talented R&B singers in the world right now. The OVO Sound artist has had a promising start to her career, and now, she has arrived with her album, No Sleep In Paradise. The lead singles for the project showcased the singer's range and immense talent. Now, she is showing off the full extent of that talent over 16 tracks. If you are an R&B fan who needs some vibrantly sung songs for the Summer, then this will be the album for you.

Release Date: June 26, 2026

Genre: R&B

Tracklist for No Sleep In Paradise
  1. I Know
  2. Miss That
  3. Weak
  4. Try
  5. If You Wanted To You Would
  6. Bittersweet
  7. Starting Fires
  8. Was It Ever Love
  9. Better Days
  10. Celebration
  11. Pink City
  12. Untitled
  13. Half A Lie
  14. Leaving
  15. Light My Soul
  16. No Sleep In Paradise
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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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