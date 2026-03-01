Miss That - Song by Naomi Sharon

Naomi Sharon is known for her dreamy take on R&B but this week, she's trying something different with "Miss That." The elements of what make her music unique are still here, but this single has a more of a groove to it that sounds reminiscent of Afrobeats. If Tyla were to hop on a remix one day, we wouldn't be surprised. Sharon absolutely kills it vocally, especially on the refrain, which is catchy the moment you hear it. Production is lush and puts you a state of serenity. That shouldn't be a shocker though as Jordan Ullman (one half of Majid Jordan) is behind the boards here. While an album hasn't officially been announced, Sharon's recent social media suggests this is the start of an impending rollout. In part she writes, "I welcome you to the new era of Naomi Sharon… we’ll be dancing ++++"
Release Date: February 26, 2026
Genre: R&B/Soul
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from "Miss That"
It's all hypnotic
I know you can't resist me
And you're falling deeper
Our hearts are bleeding
We'll never make it out alive