Miss That - Song by Naomi Sharon

BY Zachary Horvath
Link Copied to Clipboard!
naomi sharon miss that naomi sharon miss that
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Naomi Sharon is stepping into a sonic era with her latest single, "Miss That," produced by Jordan Ullman of Majid Jordan.

Naomi Sharon is known for her dreamy take on R&B but this week, she's trying something different with "Miss That." The elements of what make her music unique are still here, but this single has a more of a groove to it that sounds reminiscent of Afrobeats. If Tyla were to hop on a remix one day, we wouldn't be surprised. Sharon absolutely kills it vocally, especially on the refrain, which is catchy the moment you hear it. Production is lush and puts you a state of serenity. That shouldn't be a shocker though as Jordan Ullman (one half of Majid Jordan) is behind the boards here. While an album hasn't officially been announced, Sharon's recent social media suggests this is the start of an impending rollout. In part she writes, "I welcome you to the new era of Naomi Sharon… we’ll be dancing ++++"

Release Date: February 26, 2026

Genre: R&B/Soul

Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics from "Miss That"

It's all hypnotic
I know you can't resist me
And you're falling deeper
Our hearts are bleeding
We'll never make it out alive

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
naomi sharon nothing sweeter Songs Naomi Sharon Is Madly In Love On "Nothing Sweeter"
GUESS JEANS Presents "The Next 40 Years Of Denim" At Pitti Uomo – Event Music Naomi Sharon Goes Viral After Fans Realize She's Signed To Drake
majid jordan waiting for you Songs Majid Jordan And Naomi Sharon Create Vocal Symphony On "Waiting For You"
naomi-sharon-can-we-do-this-over Songs Naomi Sharon Asks "Can We Do This Over" On Another Stunning Single
Comments 0