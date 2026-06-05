Fortune & Glory - Album by Paul Wall

Paul Wall has been a staple of hip-hop for years, and he continues to deliver some top-tier projects. On Friday, he released yet another, with Fortune & Glory. This 18-track project delivers some smooth production and some smoother raps. Features from Crys Wall, Slim Thug, and others bring layers to the project. If you are a Paul Wall fan, this is going to be another album to add to the collection. It's always nice to see the legends still going strong.
Release Date: June 5, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Fortune & Glory
- Fortune & Glory Intro
- I Want It All
- Top Tier
- Gettin Paper, Smokin Major
- Something for Sale
- All Type of Ways
- HT to the TL
- Getting Mine
- Love with a Smile
- RIP Old Me
- Limitless ft. Slim Thug & Lil' Keke
- Only Me and You
- Still True to the Game ft. Quiet Money Dot & Crys Wall
- Good News, Bad News ft. Ratchet Blues
- You Can't See Us ft. DJ.Fresh
- Slow ft. Den Thomas
- The Hard Work Works ft. Crys Wall & Baby Doll Wall
- Elbow Room