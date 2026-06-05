Fortune & Glory - Album by Paul Wall

BY Alexander Cole
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Fortune Fortune
Paul Wall has returned with his new album, "Fortune & Glory," which reiterates why he has been a legend for so long.

Paul Wall has been a staple of hip-hop for years, and he continues to deliver some top-tier projects. On Friday, he released yet another, with Fortune & Glory. This 18-track project delivers some smooth production and some smoother raps. Features from Crys Wall, Slim Thug, and others bring layers to the project. If you are a Paul Wall fan, this is going to be another album to add to the collection. It's always nice to see the legends still going strong.

Release Date: June 5, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Tracklist for Fortune & Glory
  1. Fortune & Glory Intro
  2. I Want It All
  3. Top Tier
  4. Gettin Paper, Smokin Major
  5. Something for Sale
  6. All Type of Ways
  7. HT to the TL
  8. Getting Mine
  9. Love with a Smile
  10. RIP Old Me
  11. Limitless ft. Slim Thug & Lil' Keke
  12. Only Me and You
  13. Still True to the Game ft. Quiet Money Dot & Crys Wall
  14. Good News, Bad News ft. Ratchet Blues
  15. You Can't See Us ft. DJ.Fresh
  16. Slow ft. Den Thomas
  17. The Hard Work Works ft. Crys Wall & Baby Doll Wall
  18. Elbow Room
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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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