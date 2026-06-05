TAX CHECKS - Song by acsvg & Boldy James

Producer acsvg is always good for a soulful sample flip, and that is especially true on the new collaboration with Boldy James, "TAX CHECKS." These are the kinds of beats that Boldy thrives on. This time around, that is absolutely no exception. Boldy James puts in a solid performance, while acsvg provides production that is going to stay stuck in your head all weekend long. Ultimately, this is a great track, and one that you should be checking out.
Release Date: June 5, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A