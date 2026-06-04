Kendrick Lamar and Whitney Alford's relationship has endured for years. The two met when they were very young and have been through the wringer.

If you remember, their relationship dynamic was under scrutiny during the Drake beef in 2024. Lamar was accused of some heinous acts, although Alford put a stop to those allegations when she appeared in the "Not Like Us" music video.

Since that time, Alford and Lamar have been living their lives unapologetically. In fact, Alford recently celebrated a huge life milestone as she turned 40 years old. We previously reported on her Instagram stories from the big day, in which she could be seen on a private jet, all while enjoying some flowers from her children.

On Wednesday, we got more photos from the celebration. As you can see below, Kendrick has a big smile on his face while he celebrates with Alford and his children.

Kendrick Lamar Celebrates Whitney Alford

It is an interesting time for Kendrick Lamar. Of course, 2025 was huge for the artist as he held a victory lap for his win against Drake. He went on a world tour and even performed at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Now, there are rumblings that the artist is readying a new album.

Drake took numerous shots at Lamar on his new album ICEMAN. With that in mind, some believe Kendrick is going to clap right back. Given how the beef ended in 2024, he doesn't really need to. If anything, we might just get a few subliminal shots, and that's it.