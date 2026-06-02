Rituals - Song by Rico Nasty

Rico Nasty has been synonymous with quality music for years at this point. She has come through with some incredible projects, and she is always delivering a ton of energy with each release. On Tuesday, the artist kept that streak alive with the single, "Rituals." This song is produced by frequent collaborator Kenny Beats. As you can imagine, both Kenny and Rico are operating at a high-level here. From the noisy production to the energetic flows from Rico Nasty, there is a lot to be excited about. We got an album from Rico Nasty in 2025, and now, it looks like the artist is ready to take over the back half of 2026.
Release Date: June 2, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Rituals
We sanitize, don't need your handing
Out at the party, bitches keep grabbin'
Wild out with my bitches, I keep me a canon (Boom)
You not a baller, your game keep laggin' (Ball)