Rituals - Song by Rico Nasty

BY Alexander Cole
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Rituals Rituals
Rico Nasty is one of the originators of the rage sound, and today, she is back with a banger of a song, "Rituals."

Rico Nasty has been synonymous with quality music for years at this point. She has come through with some incredible projects, and she is always delivering a ton of energy with each release. On Tuesday, the artist kept that streak alive with the single, "Rituals." This song is produced by frequent collaborator Kenny Beats. As you can imagine, both Kenny and Rico are operating at a high-level here. From the noisy production to the energetic flows from Rico Nasty, there is a lot to be excited about. We got an album from Rico Nasty in 2025, and now, it looks like the artist is ready to take over the back half of 2026.

Release Date: June 2, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics from Rituals

We sanitize, don't need your handing
Out at the party, bitches keep grabbin'
Wild out with my bitches, I keep me a canon (Boom)
You not a baller, your game keep laggin' (Ball)

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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