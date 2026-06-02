Papercut - Album by Imani Imani

pgLang signee Imani Imani has come through with her new album, "Papercut," which features 11 R&B cuts that are perfect for the Summer.

pgLang is starting to build up an impressive roster of artists. In fact, they are getting into the R&B world, and today, they announced the signing of Imani Imani. Her debut album, Papercut, was released on Tuesday, and it features 11 new songs. Overall, this is a project that is going to get a lot of plays throughout these Summer months. The songs are gorgeous, and Imani Imani's singing is certainly the standout feature of the project. She also delivers some catchy songwriting, which can be built upon with future releases. Imani Imani is a star in the making, and this project is proof.

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