Cotton - Song by Vince Staples

Vince Staples is going to be dropping "Cry Baby" on Friday, and on Tuesday, he dropped off the third single in his rollout.

Vince Staples is officially dropping his new album, Cry Baby, on Friday, and there is no denying that this could be an album of the year contender. Singles like "Blackberry Marmalade" and "White Flag" have been sensational in their own right. It's clear that Staples has a specific vision for this project. That vision was solidified with the album's third single, "Cotton." Musically, the song incorporates steady guitar riffs that make the track impeccably catchy. At the same time, Vince Staples is hinting at some of America's societal ills. However, there is also a hopeful nature about the track. His previous singles zeroed in on similar themes. Needless to say, we are intrigued to hear how the entire album sounds.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!