Cotton - Song by Vince Staples

Vince Staples is officially dropping his new album, Cry Baby, on Friday, and there is no denying that this could be an album of the year contender. Singles like "Blackberry Marmalade" and "White Flag" have been sensational in their own right. It's clear that Staples has a specific vision for this project. That vision was solidified with the album's third single, "Cotton." Musically, the song incorporates steady guitar riffs that make the track impeccably catchy. At the same time, Vince Staples is hinting at some of America's societal ills. However, there is also a hopeful nature about the track. His previous singles zeroed in on similar themes. Needless to say, we are intrigued to hear how the entire album sounds.
Release Date: June 1, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Cry Baby
Quotable Lyrics from Cotton
Where I come from, you can't be soft
These young street punks might knock you off
When Jesus died upon that cross
He left us lost, singin' the same old song