Love All - Song by Drake featuring Jay-Z

BY Alexander Cole
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Drake and Jay-Z might not be seeing eye-to-eye right now, but once upon a time, they were collaborators on "Love All."

This past weekend, Jay-Z launched a new freestyle which took aim at Drake and a whole host of other A-list artists. Overall, this became the biggest story of the weekend, and many are wondering whether or not Drake will respond. However, today, we are reminiscing on a collaboration between Drake and Jay, which took place almost five years ago with the release of Certified Lover Boy. Of course, that song is "Love All." It is a smoother cut, which sees Drake singing on the hook. Meanwhile, Jay offers an expertly crafted verse with a subdued flow to match the vibe. It is one of those songs that makes you say, "What went wrong?"

Release Date: September 3, 2021

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: Certified Lover Boy

Quotable Lyrics from Love All

Pourin' out my soul and it might sound crazy
Lotta fallin' outs help me build foundation
Never had a lot, this is all I need
People never care 'til it's R.I.P. 

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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