Love All - Song by Drake featuring Jay-Z

This past weekend, Jay-Z launched a new freestyle which took aim at Drake and a whole host of other A-list artists. Overall, this became the biggest story of the weekend, and many are wondering whether or not Drake will respond. However, today, we are reminiscing on a collaboration between Drake and Jay, which took place almost five years ago with the release of Certified Lover Boy. Of course, that song is "Love All." It is a smoother cut, which sees Drake singing on the hook. Meanwhile, Jay offers an expertly crafted verse with a subdued flow to match the vibe. It is one of those songs that makes you say, "What went wrong?"
Release Date: September 3, 2021
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Certified Lover Boy
Quotable Lyrics from Love All
Pourin' out my soul and it might sound crazy
Lotta fallin' outs help me build foundation
Never had a lot, this is all I need
People never care 'til it's R.I.P.